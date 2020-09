SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An overnight shooting has left one person injured.

In the 1000 block of East Blaine Street near the intersection of North Texas Avenue, two people were arguing in the backyard of a house when a gun was pulled.

The victim, a male, was shot and taken to the hospital shortly afterward. Springfield Police Department believes his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene, but the Springfield Police Department do not believe the public to be in any danger.