SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A shooting last night at about 1:30 a.m. has left one victim injured and resulted in two arrests.

Springfield Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance in the parking lot of Club Rodeo. Arriving on scene, gunshots were heard and two vehicles fled the location.

Police were able to stop both vehicles and take the two drivers into custody.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the arm.