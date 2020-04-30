Over 900 workers now unemployed by Outback Steakhouse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The company that owns Outback Steakhouse has laid off hundreds of workers.

Bloomin Brands says the loss of business during the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

Eighty employees at the Outback Steakhouse on Glenstone were furloughed on Monday.

Another 66 people are out of work in Osage Beach.

In all, more than 900 workers in Missouri lost their jobs across five restaurants that Bloomin Brands owns.

The company hopes the loss is only temporary and wants to re-hire in the future.