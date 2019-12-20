Over 80 flu cases reported by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting 83 flu cases so far this season.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Missouri is seeing a minimal amount of flu cases, but in Arkansas, flu activity is ranked high.

CDC doctors say the flu has killed 1,800 people since late September.

The flu season is not only striking fast and early, but it’s also bringing an odd mix of viruses, including Influenza ‘B’.

That hits kids harder than adults and usually shows up later in the season.

Officials with the CDC don’t expect cases to slow down any time soon.