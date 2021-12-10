VIDEO: Storm Damage causes hundreds to be without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The storm that passed through Springfield Friday evening left hundreds without power.

According to the City Utilities, over 600 resident are without power. Outages are scattered throughout the city due to downed lines and broken poles.

Additionally, a neighboring utilities high-voltage line near Kansas and Battlefield has been damaged. CU has line crews assisting to secure the area until crews from that utility arrive to make repairs.

CU is reminding everyone to stay away from any downed lines.

Customers are asked to call the outage line at 1-888-863-9001 to report a power outage.