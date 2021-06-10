Over 400 fishing rods, reels donated to non-profit for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to get kids outside this summer, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s donated more than 400 fishing rods and reels on Thursday, June 10.

The fishing equipment went to a local non-profit called “Kids are Special Too,” which helps kids from all backgrounds connect to the great outdoors.

After the donation, all the kids in “Kast” were invited to go fishing with some local pro anglers.

Bass Pro Shop assistant general manager, Pete Duchrow, said watching a kid catch a fish for the first time is entertaining.

“They don’t know how to act,” said Duchrow. “Sometimes they’re scared of the fish, sometimes they have no fear whatsoever. But just the tug on the line … that experience, it’s really neat to watch.”

Families are invited to go fishing at their local Bass Pro during June 2021.

Those can fish for free in catch-and-release ponds and take home a “first fish” certificate. “Gone Fishing” events are happening this weekend and next weekend for kids of all ages.