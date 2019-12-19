Over 400 Christmas presents donated to Westport Elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This morning, James River Church donated over 400 gifts to kids at Westport Elementary.

Each gift is specifically matched to a student with his or her name on it to make them feel special.

It’s a part of James River’s ‘Season of Giving.’

They’ve been doing this since 1999.

Kids also got to watch a show, play games, and dance with church staff.

Westport Elementary principal, Jill Dennison, says the school couldn’t do certain things without the help of James River.

“This is a huge morale booster,” Dennison said. “Our school goal is to build a school family. To make sure the kids know they have a safe place to come. And this just helps us build that culture.”

In total, over 1,000 gifts will be handed out to students at Westport, Williams, and Bowerman Elementary.

“We want them to know they’re loved,” said Clent Wells, director of family ministries at James River Church. “It’s such a privilege to see their faces come alive and to give them hope and encouragement.”

Schools are selected on factors like how many kids are enrolled in free or reduced lunches.