Over 40 businesses approved for CARES Act funding in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission approved funding for 46 CARES Act relief fund applications Friday, Nov. 13.
Businesses will receive a piece of the $317,375 approved by the Commission.
For more information on the CARES Act relief fund in Greene County, it can be found on the Greene County Commission’s website.
Below is a list of the small businesses benefiting from the relief fund:
- Big Pixl, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Zone Fitness, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
- Professional Business Associates, LLC (DBA VR Business Sales)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Select Brands, LLC -$25,000 for business interruption
- Springfield Side Kick Dog Training, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Purple Ram, LLC (DBA Revel Advertising)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Zenith Climbing Center, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Jeremiah Mee CPA Advisors, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- The Wax Bar Beauty Spa-$5,000 for business interruption
- La Boba Café, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Kiss Nails -$5,000 for business interruption
- American Builders, LLC dba Fat Tony Pizza Kitchen-$5,000 for business interruption
- Dr Wells Preventive Health Care LLC, (DBA Wells Medical Group) -$5,000 for business interruption
- Platinum Peaks Travel, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Jade East (South Campbell location)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Embark Staffing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Buford Mechanical, LLC Plumbing-$5,000 for business interruption
- Mpark, LLC (DBA Spfd Parking Company)-$10,000 for business interruption
- Holmes & Griffeth-$5,000 for business interruption
- Midwest Exterior Products, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Pitt Technology Group, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption
- SMB2Go, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
- Cutter’s, Inc (DBA Supercuts)-$15,000 for business interruption
- Springfield Sun Control, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
- Jimmy Burkhamer (DBA JBC)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Pruett Truck Repair, Inc-$5,000 for business interruption
- Classic Rock Coffee West Sunset-$5,000 for business interruption
- Joey Disco 417, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Fantastic Caverns-$10,000 for business interruption
- Sweetshoe, LLC (Millwood Golf) $30,000 for business interruption
- Robert Cirtin Investigations, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- CrossFit Springfield, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Bike Shop Chili, LLC (Caspers)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Round Eye, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
- SSUN Inc (DBA Tasia)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Camp Bow Wow, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
- Momma Marys Navajo Tacos-$5,000 for business interruption
- Birchtree and Lula, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Charlyn Bauer LMT- $5,000 for business interruption
- Heart of America, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Alterations AAA Unlimited-$5,000 for business interruption
- AudioAcoustics, Inc-$5,000 for business interruption
- Lowrance Entertainment, LLC (DBA The Royal)-$999.14 for business interruption
- Oomami, LLC (DBA Skullys Restaurant)-$2,121.86 for business interruption
- Commercial Street CID-$17,000 for business interruption
- Lawrence Drug, Inc-$2,254.94 for business interruption