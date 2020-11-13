Over 40 businesses approved for CARES Act funding in Greene County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission approved funding for 46 CARES Act relief fund applications Friday, Nov. 13.

Businesses will receive a piece of the $317,375 approved by the Commission.

For more information on the CARES Act relief fund in Greene County, it can be found on the Greene County Commission’s website.

Below is a list of the small businesses benefiting from the relief fund:

  • Big Pixl, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Zone Fitness, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Professional Business Associates, LLC (DBA VR Business Sales)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Select Brands, LLC -$25,000 for business interruption
  • Springfield Side Kick Dog Training, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Purple Ram, LLC (DBA Revel Advertising)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Zenith Climbing Center, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Jeremiah Mee CPA Advisors, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The Wax Bar Beauty Spa-$5,000 for business interruption
  • La Boba Café, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Kiss Nails -$5,000 for business interruption
  • American Builders, LLC dba Fat Tony Pizza Kitchen-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Dr Wells Preventive Health Care LLC, (DBA Wells Medical Group) -$5,000 for business interruption
  • Platinum Peaks Travel, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Jade East (South Campbell location)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Embark Staffing, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Buford Mechanical, LLC Plumbing-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Mpark, LLC (DBA Spfd Parking Company)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Holmes & Griffeth-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Midwest Exterior Products, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Pitt Technology Group, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption
  • SMB2Go, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
  • Cutter’s, Inc (DBA Supercuts)-$15,000 for business interruption
  • Springfield Sun Control, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Jimmy Burkhamer (DBA JBC)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Pruett Truck Repair, Inc-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Classic Rock Coffee West Sunset-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Joey Disco 417, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Fantastic Caverns-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Sweetshoe, LLC (Millwood Golf) $30,000 for business interruption
  • Robert Cirtin Investigations, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • CrossFit Springfield, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Bike Shop Chili, LLC (Caspers)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Round Eye, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
  • SSUN Inc (DBA Tasia)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Camp Bow Wow, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
  • Momma Marys Navajo Tacos-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Birchtree and Lula, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Charlyn Bauer LMT- $5,000 for business interruption
  • Heart of America, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
  • Alterations AAA Unlimited-$5,000 for business interruption
  • AudioAcoustics, Inc-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Lowrance Entertainment, LLC (DBA The Royal)-$999.14 for business interruption
  • Oomami, LLC (DBA Skullys Restaurant)-$2,121.86 for business interruption
  • Commercial Street CID-$17,000 for business interruption
  • Lawrence Drug, Inc-$2,254.94 for business interruption

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now