SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities’ outage map has shown 366 customers lost power at about 6:30 p.m. — including Ozarks First’s station.





This outage was the latest in the city which has been knocking over lines and causing outages throughout the day on Thursday, April 7.

Power was restored to the news station at about 7:00 p.m. The reason for the outage is unconfirmed at this time.