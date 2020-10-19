Over 2,700 signatures gathered against Galloway neighborhood development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New efforts to repeal a rezoning classification in Springfield have taken a big step forward.

On Monday, Oct. 19, A group gathered more than 2,700 signatures to force the city to take another look at its decision regarding a planned development in the Galloway neighborhood.

A group opposed to a new development across from Sequiota Park had 58 people out collecting signatures on petitions over the last few weeks.

The people opposed to the planned development turned in more than 2,700 signatures to the city clerk.

They want the rezoning classification repealed that paves the way for more apartments along Lone Pine Avenue.

The group only needed a little more than 1,700 signatures to force the city to reconsider the issue.

The city now has 20 days to certify the signatures.

After the signatures are clarified, Springfield can either repeal the previous rezoning decision or put the issue on the next ballot for voters to decide.

“We’re going to suggest strongly that this be repealed, not placed on a ballot, it’s very expensive to place items on a ballot, it’s taxpayer dollars, we feel like enough money and time has been spent on this already,” said Melanie bach, president of the Galloway Neighborhood Association.

“Throughout a two-year process, citizens have repeatedly been concerned about public safety issues, traffic safety, consequences for the park,” said Marcie Kirkup, with Galloway Neighborhood Association.