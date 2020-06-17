Over 230 people got free peaches at a local grocery store’s giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 4,700 free peaches were given out at Springfield’s Hy-Vee through a contactless-drive thru event.

The peaches were directly loaded into the customer’s vehicle because of a giveaway made possible by Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, Sunwest Fruit Company.

Hy-Vee ended up giving more than 230 customers 20 peaches, which was approximately 1,300 pounds.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” said John Senn, senior sales representative for SunWest Fruit Company. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to deliver high quality produce to communities in need.”