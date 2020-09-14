Over $2 million of medical marijuana funds to go to Missouri Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced over the weekend that $2,135,510 of funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program would be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

The money will be used for health and care services for military veterans, a press release states.

“Facilities are getting up and running now, and the first testing laboratory is on track to be operational very soon,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “We are confident that medical marijuana will become available for patients this month, and I am grateful for all of the hard work by so many that got us to this point.”

🇺🇸 Over $2 million from the medical marijuana program has been transferred to a veterans fund with @MOVetsComm. More 👉 https://t.co/qhB0vphWwd pic.twitter.com/zJBPeAlcDF — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 12, 2020

Medical marijuana passed in 2018. The legislation, Article XIV, states that fees and taxes collected by DHSS for the medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, should be transferred to the MVC. Article XIV says that medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at 4%.

Director of DHSS, Dr. Randall Williams, is glad to see the program reach another milestone in its development. “Missourians voted on this amendment because it allowed for a safe and well-regulated medical marijuana program for patients, but it also was written to simultaneously benefit our very deserving veterans through services MVC will now be able to provide,” he said.