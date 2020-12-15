Over 100 families receive holiday gifts from Hollister School District

HOLLISTER, MO- For the last fifteen years, Hollister Schools has helped their students’ families by providing gifts for the holiday season.

Hollister School District has over 100 families who have signed up for holiday assistance this year. Through many generous businesses and members of our community, all of these families have been “adopted”. Generally, that means that each child in the family will have approximately $75 spent on them to assist with Christmas presents.

Starting this year on December 14, parents picking up these holiday care packages at the Hollister Early Childhood Center community room were surprised with extra items from their new Holiday Blessings Store. Families needing Christmas assistance are now able to pick up items such as microwaves, bedding, vacuums, etc.

These “Holiday Blessings” were donated by CORE. Their CEO, Carey McKee, says it all started with one phone call to the Hollister Superintendent.

“So with the economic impact of covid-19, in our area especially we thought, what a great way to bring some hope to individuals and families.”