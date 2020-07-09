Outland Ballroom staying open under new management

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the past month, the Springfield community raised thousands of dollars for the Outland.

The Outland announced in a Facebook post that they’re in a good position to stay open. They also mentioned they’ll be under new management.

According to the post, the former owners are taking a break after 17 years.

The bar will be transferred to Kevin Dunn of the Varakus Group.

The Outland new co-owner, Johan Collins, said, “Verakus music group is a really cool studio in town and it’s going to be a cool collaboration.”

Collins will be working with new general manager Seth Kean.

“Me and Seth put a lot of time into the Outland and we are really honored to carry the torch and bring it to the next stage,” Collins said.

Not much will change in the next stage but things will look cleaner.

“Starting with the front of the building. Make it look more appealing. All the floors will be nice. Just some cosmetic things,” Collins said.

According to Collins, he’d like the Outland Ballroom to open in mid-August. He says the Outland will be keeping COVID-19 and the city’s regulations in mind.