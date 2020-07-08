Outland Ballroom staying open, plans for new upgrades and reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Outland Ballroom in Springfield announced they would be under new management and keeping their doors open.

The building’s Facebook post says the original owners: Jimmy, Rosie and Kevin owned the Outland for around 17 years.

Kevin Dunn, with the Varakus Group, will be the new owner and will “help transition the club during the pandemic” and ensure Outland can stay open.

The post lists the roles different people will take when the business opens and what changes will be made.

According to the post, Outland was able to stay open because of the gofundme page and t-shirt sales. The money went to paying bills, updating sound and lights, new AC units and repairs.

“We are so blown away by your generosity and what you did to help us get through these unprecedented few months,” said Outland.