Outdoor retail store matching donations to Red Kettle Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield organization is making sure The Salvation Army reaches its fundraising goal with its Red Kettle Drive.

There are only four days left until the fundraiser ends, and Bass Pro Shops said it will match donations made at its store entrances

The outdoor retail store will match up to $20,000 starting Monday, Dec. 21, through Christmas Eve at 2 p.m.

Kettles are located at the main entrances of Bass Pro Shops, Hemingway’s entrance on Cherokee Street and the Bass Pro Catalog outlet store entrance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now