Outdoor retail store matching donations to Red Kettle Drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield organization is making sure The Salvation Army reaches its fundraising goal with its Red Kettle Drive.

There are only four days left until the fundraiser ends, and Bass Pro Shops said it will match donations made at its store entrances

The outdoor retail store will match up to $20,000 starting Monday, Dec. 21, through Christmas Eve at 2 p.m.

Kettles are located at the main entrances of Bass Pro Shops, Hemingway’s entrance on Cherokee Street and the Bass Pro Catalog outlet store entrance.