Outdoor retail store donates kayaks to Springfield Park Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A big donation from Bass Pro Shops went to the Springfield Greene County Park Board to help people enjoy the outdoors.

Bass Pro Shops celebrated the opening of boat rental season at Lake Springfield by donating 40 new kayaks for use at the lake and guided paddling programs around the Ozarks.

The kayaks were produced locally and worth more than $27,000. Paddles, life jackets and fishing gear were also donated.

Lake Springfield Park’s 2021 rental season is daily, weather permitting, through Oct. 15.

More details can be found on the park board’s website.