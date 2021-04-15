Outdoor retail store donates kayaks to Springfield Park Board

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A big donation from Bass Pro Shops went to the Springfield Greene County Park Board to help people enjoy the outdoors.

Bass Pro Shops celebrated the opening of boat rental season at Lake Springfield by donating 40 new kayaks for use at the lake and guided paddling programs around the Ozarks.

The kayaks were produced locally and worth more than $27,000. Paddles, life jackets and fishing gear were also donated.

Lake Springfield Park’s 2021 rental season is daily, weather permitting, through Oct. 15.

More details can be found on the park board’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now