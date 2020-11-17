Outdoor retail store donates $100,000 to archery program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CEO of Bass Pro Shops presented $100,000 to the National Archery in Schools Program NSAP.

Bob Ziehmer, senior director of conservation at Bass Pro, said the company is always looking for partners to advance conservation and works with NSAP to connect new audiences to the outdoors.

“Not only do they learn the skill of archery, but archery has also proven to be a gateway into other outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Ziehmer. “Schools record that many participants, due to the discipline required in archery, notice academic benefits as well.”

The money will be used to purchase new gear for NASP chapters across the country and Canada, which reaches more than 1.4 million students a year.

Several Springfield NASP chapters were at the check presentation and had some time to shoot at an outdoor archery range outside Bass Pro.