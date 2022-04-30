SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents can enjoy live music on Sunday afternoons and during the week thanks to two different concert series that are launching in May.

Gigs in the Garden

Gigs in the Garden begins Sunday, May 1. These concerts are happening at the Peace through People Pavilion in the Kay Cummins Finnie Memorial Dogwood Garden at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets to listen to live music from local artists. There will be beer and wine for sale, and there’s a playground nearby for kids.

The first artist featured at Gigs in the Garden is Mark Barger.

Each Gigs in the Garden show starts at 2:00 p.m. They are happening every Sunday through May 22. If the weather is bad, the concerts will move inside the Botanical Center.

More information and a list of artists performing through May can be found on the Gigs in the Garden website.

Wednesday Concerts at Noon

The Founders Park concert series is a lunchtime favorite, and it’s returning for 2022. Every Wednesday at noon, a different act will perform a half-hour concert at Founders Park in downtown Springfield.

The first performance is happening Wednesday, May 4. Anyone who attends can bring their lunch and enjoy the show. The first scheduled performer is SLT on Wheels.

These concerts at Founders Park are free and continue every Wednesday through the end of June. You can find a full schedule on the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s website.