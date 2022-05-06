SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Supporters of Roe v. Wade rallied at The Square in Downtown Springfield, drawing hundreds of demonstrators – on both sides of the issue.

This comes after a leaked Supreme Court draft suggested the court case that legalized abortion would be overturned, after nearly 50 years.

The crowd drew over 200 people.

Chants of, “What do we want? Abortion on demand. When do we want it? Now,” or, “Women must decide their fate,” rang out over the square. A message protesters are sending to political leaders ahead of the Senate vote on abortion rights.

“Mentally, we’ve definitely been preparing for this,” Lucy Mayfield of the Party for Socialism and Liberation said.

Mayfield said she wasn’t surprised when she heard the ruling in the leaked Supreme Court decision.

“It’s been likely to be overturned for many years now,” Mayfield said. “And so we have to try and be ahead of it. We have to be ready and preemptive in our fight.”

Some protesters chanted out, “They say no choice, we say pro-choice.”

“I’m just tired of being discriminated against for my gender,” said protester Skyler Zumwalt.

Zumwalt supports Roe v. Wade and is worried about what this potential ruling might do.

“I was shocked,” Zumwalt said. “I couldn’t believe that this is what they’re doing to us. I’m scared for myself and for my women, my people.”

“Whenever you try to talk about a fetus as though it is equal to a woman, you’re automatically degrading her,” Mayfield said. “Even though she is the mother, she is the whole life of that fetus.”

But not everyone agrees.

“I believe that babies are a gift from God,” protester Tyial Napolean said. “He is the God of creation. He’s the God of life. So if he blesses you with a baby, then you accept our blessing. If you cannot take care of that baby, then put the baby up for adoption. Don’t kill it. You’ve given up on that baby before it even has a chance. You know that’s not right.”

Now, both sides will wait to hear the Senate’s vote on the ruling next Wednesday.

“We will fight, and we will always stand up for each other in our rights,” Zumwalt said.

Another rally is going to be held on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m.