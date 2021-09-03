OTC’s Table Rock Campus offers EMT program to high school students

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College’s Career Center allows juniors and seniors from local high schools to participate in different programs to help students get a step ahead on their career paths.

Previously, Career Center students at the OTC Table Rock Campus could choose from computer information systems, heating and air, or construction.

This year, Career Center students may also enroll in Emergency Medical Technician courses.

This semester, juniors and seniors from Branson and Hollister are taking part in the program.

They are in class every morning. Students who complete the program will earn an EMT certificate.

“This is a leg up for high school students who can begin to get some real-world experience, and then from there they can move into emergency medicine as a career field,” said President of OTC, Table Rock Campus, Dr. Robert Griffith. “They can come back and become a paramedic after they graduate from high school. We also have paramedic to RN programs here now. So there’s a whole bunch of different pathways that branch off this. So the idea is where is an entry point where high school students can say, this is what I want to do with my life, and I’m ready to take the first step.”

In the EMT program, high school students like Branson High School junior Lisseth Cruz are learning how to work on an ambulance, provide CPR to a patient, and much more.

“A great way to actually educate our younger generation,” said Cruz. “That way they can see if they actually want to go into that field.”

Elijah Knudsen is the instructor of the paramedicine program. He described his students as future community leaders.

“They signed up to be in this program so that tells me that they have a calling and they have a drive. Not to only help other people, but to help their community as well,” said Knudsen.