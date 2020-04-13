OTC to drop online course fees in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Technical Community College announced that it will be dropping online course fees beginning June 1.

Currently, online students are charged a $65 fee for each course.

To make up for revenue lost from the change the student technology fee will be raised to $19 per credit hour.

Additionally, tuition has in increased for all students inluding in and out of district and out of state students.

OTC Chancellor, Hal Higdon, says the increase was necessary because of state cuts to higher education funding.