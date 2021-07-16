OTC to continue Eagle Breakfast program for 2021-22 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Technical Community College announced its plans to continue its Eagle Breakfast program for the 2021-22 school year.

Eagle Breakfast is a no-cost meal at Cafe 101 for all OTC students on the Springfield campus.

The breakfast program was started in January of 2021 after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the fall and spring student picnics allowing money to be available for the program.

During the spring 2021 semester, 635 students used the Eagle Breakfast program.

Students who used the program had the option of an entree and a drink.

Start Aug. 23, students may select items marked with the Eagle Breakfast insignia in Cafe 101 between 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. when classes are in session.

When students check out and show their OTC ID, the items will be complimentary.