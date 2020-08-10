OTC opens new school in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Ozarks Techincal Community College opened a new location in Republic Monday afternoon.

The center features eight classrooms, computer and science labs, a testing center, and more. The new center was made possible by a tax levy that voters approved in 2018.

OTC Spokesperson Mark Miller says this is the college’s sixth location and will help students who have to commute in the area.

“But you know 30 years we’ve been in existence since 1990 OTC started with one location, and now we’re at six plus a very robust online program, and we’re just ready to welcome students back in person and virtually,” says Miller

The OTC Republic Center is open for students for the Fall 2020 semester; so far, more than a hundred students have already registered.

