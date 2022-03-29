SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College’s Alternative and Renewable Energy course in the Electrical Trades program trains students to work on wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy.

For the past three years, students have been working on a project that uses lights that work completely on solar and wind power. The project is connected to the Ozark Greenways.

“Ozark Greenways was more than happy to let us do this. And give the students hands-on experience and provide maybe a little more security for the little pathway through here for individuals,” said Electrical Trades Instructor Gary Lumley.

Currently, the system involves a wind turbine, two photovoltaic solar panels, and two batteries, which power four LED lights along the Ozark Greenways trail on the west end of the OTC Springfield Campus.

Instructor Lumley will add two more solar cells, a vertical wind turbine, and additional lights along the Greenways path the week of March 28.

“The students love getting out of the classroom. We try to do as much hands-on in our program as we can. And this one, we’ve kind of been waiting for weather and just kind of giving us a break. So hopefully we can take advantage of it.” says Lumley.

Besides solar and wind power, the Alternative and Renewable Energy course introduces students to bioenergy, hydroelectricity, tidal power, wave energy, and geothermal energy. This semester, the class is popular (spring 2022), with more than 40 students enrolled in three different sections.

