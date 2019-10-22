OTC looking to teach remanufacturing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While manufacturing is a term most of us are familiar with, remanufacturing may seem a little strange.

But OTC is looking to change that with one local company’s help.

SRC is a local remanufacturing company and that means they work to recycle engine equipment.

Now OTC is hoping to offer students the opportunity to learn the craft themselves at a new remanufacturing center.

“It’s our duty as the community college in the area to train the next generation of workforce,” Matt Hudson said, executive dean at OTC. “And re-manufacturing is one of those things that not many people know really what it is. And it’s ultimately recycling old engine equipment to be certified and made new again as if it were new or better than new. It’s the ultimate recycling. It provides jobs, and it’s something locally that students can access right here, right now.”

OTC will begin offering an associate’s degree in remanufacturing technology in January.

The new degree option will combine classes on diesel engine repair, industrial system safety, and precision machining.