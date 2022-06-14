SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has approved Ozarks Technical Community College’s class “Orientation to the Teaching Profession” as substitute teacher training.

“When the college revamped its teaching degree, we wanted to give students that substitute teacher training during their first semester so they could work in the classroom while completing their degree,” said Angie Miller, department chair for teacher education. “With this approval, anyone in the state could take this course and then apply with DESE to become a substitute teacher.”

According to an OTC press release, substitute teachers were never more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic when some schools were forced to shut down due to teacher and staff absences.

Previously, 60 college credit hours were required to substitute teach, but in the fall of 2021, the State Board of Education changed it to either 60 credits or a high school diploma and the appropriate substitute teacher training.

Classes can be taken online or in a hybrid format.

Students who are interested in substitute teacher training should call 417-447-6604 or email Mark Miller: milleran@otc.edu.