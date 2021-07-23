OTC free student breakfast program returns for coming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Some college students in Springfield won’t have to worry about paying for breakfast this upcoming school year.

Ozarks Technical Community College will continue its Eagle Breakfast Program at its Springfield campus.

“These are students that… this is another resource in our opinion that helps makes students successful. Similar to going to see a tutor, using a library, those kinds of things,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Joan Barrett said. “We see it as part of a larger web of supports for our students.”

Barrett says OTC began offering this program in January.

When class was in session, more than 600 students enjoyed a free breakfast at Cafe 101. They had the option of an entree and a drink from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Barrett says those who took advantage of this program did better in their classes, earning a grade of C or better. Many also completed their classes at much higher rates than those who didn’t have a meal.

The initiative won’t change much this upcoming school year, besides what food is offered. In a survey, some students said they want more healthy options like fruit and yogurt.

“The survey results… students said ‘thank you. I never thought I’d come to college and somebody would offer breakfast to me. Thank you. I don’t always eat it, but I like it,'” Barrett said. “So, we want students to not only just have full stomachs, be ready for school, but to feel like their school does in fact care about them.”

Barrett says OTC is looking into possibly expanding this program to its other campuses, but it would look different.