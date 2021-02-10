OTC earns $25K grant to establish STEM scholarships for women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Technical Community College Foundation was awarded a $25,000 grant to fund scholarships for female students pursuing education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The STEM Scholarship, called the Coca-Cola Foundation Women in STEM scholarship, will give 25 students $1,000 ($500 each semester) for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“We’ve seen women thrive in medical programs like nursing and dental hygiene, but women also find success in fields such as mathematics, physics, fire science, and emergency medical services. These scholarships will encourage women to pursue STEM degrees and increase the diversity of qualified employees entering the workforce.” Dr. Tracy McGrady, OTC vice chancellor for academic affairs

According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), females make up roughly half of the workforce but fill only 28 percent of STEM jobs. The AAUW points out that this gap in attainment exists despite high school girls outperforming their male counterparts in math and science classes.

New and returning students enrolled in the following programs of study at OTC are eligible to apply for the Coca-Cola Foundation Women in STEM Scholarship.

A strong partnership between the OTC Foundation and Ozarks Coca-Cola Bottling Company led to the college’s grant opportunity.

The application for OTC Foundation scholarships opens on March 1, 2021.