OTC breaks ground on new manufacturing center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ground has officially broken for the new Ozarks Technical Community College facility on November 12, 2020.

The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) is the largest capital investment in the history of OTC, according to a press release from the college.

The goals of the facility are “to promote expanded educational opportunities, pride in America, and belief in the free enterprise system for the benefit of America’s youth through named capital projects.” according to the release.

Dr. Dolly Plaster Clement, Robert W. Plaster’s daughter and the executive director of the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, states “Dad would be very pleased to help with this exciting project, which will give many more students the opportunity to improve their lives through education and free enterprise,”

Here are a few of the programs that will take place in the new building:

Industrial Systems Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Precision Machining

Drafting and Design

Computer Networking

Additionally, the CAM will offer continuing education for individuals and companies through the Center for Workforce Development. The CAM’s footprint will also include a business incubation center, and a space reserved for local industry to conduct training, research, and development.