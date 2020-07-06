SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Techincal Community College (OTC) has announced more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.

Here are a few highlights of the fall academic calendar:

The first day of classes for the fall semester is Monday, Aug. 24.

Fall Break, scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13, is canceled. Classes will be in session on those days.

Thanksgiving Break is extended from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 29. (Saturday classes scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 will be held as scheduled)

The last day of final exams is Friday, Dec. 18.

OTC says they will be requiring masks or face coverings for all students, employees, and visitors when they are in any common area of the college.

The common area around campus are classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and large public gathering spaces like the atrium at the Springfield campus.

The guilelessness say that mask can be removed in private offices, office clusters or outside.

OTC is asking anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and seek medical attention.

The symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information please visit https://www.otc.edu/covid/.