OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) – Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of nearly $340,000 against Royal Oak Enterprises for violations at plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri.

OSHA cited 19 serious violations at a Royal Oak plant in Branson and 10 at the Summersville plant.

The violations include electrical and forklift hazards and exposing employees to silica dust. The company did not immediately return calls seeking comment. It has 15 days to comply or contest the allegations.