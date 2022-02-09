OSCEOLA, Mo.– Businesses in Osceola are working to rebuild after a fire destroyed multiple buildings on the downtown square last month.

One of those businesses is the Osceola Barber & Style Shop.

Owner Billy Quessenberry said they are operating again out of a temporary location. He said his small-town community is keeping business strong.

“Yesterday, I cut hair for a little over 11 hours straight without a break,” said Quessenberry. “They’re supporting me. A lot of them thought I might retire, but I have no intention of ever retiring.”

Quessenberry said he’s been cutting hair for 40 years and has gained numerous clients over the years.

“I have a lot of second-generation first haircuts, and I assume it won’t be long until I’ll have some third-generation haircuts, first haircuts,” said Quessenberry.

He said he plans on rebuilding and moving right back into his old location as soon as he can.

On the day of the fire, owners of the Osceola Shelter Insurance Agency watched as the flames inched closer to their building on the square.

“Watched it burn over on the courthouse lawn the rest of the afternoon,” said Rob Belisle, Agency Owner. “Once it got into the theater, I knew it was going to take our business, but the fire department got it out somehow. It’s amazing.”

Belisle said he wasn’t just concerned about the fire reaching his business. He also lives above the office during the week.

“It’s a weird sensation to just have it all happen and you be the only building left.”

Both Quessenberry and Belisle said they are anxious to see the damage get cleaned up.