Oscar-winning producer’s special visit to Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– Oscar-winning producer Gary Frederickson came to Branson to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed Vietnam war film, “Apocalypse Now.”



Branson IMAX theatre is presenting “Apocalyse Now, Final Cut,” which was restored from the original version.



The community is invited to experience the digitally remastered film on August 18, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Frederickson was in town for the premiere on Thursday, August 15, 2019, for a short panel and an exclusive meet and greet.



In a statement, Frederickson said, “I’m excited to see this new version, especially on the largest IMAX screen in the midwest, I’ve never seen the movie that way before.”



Tickets can be purchased at www.bransonimax.com or the Branson IMAX box office.