Osage Beach officials search for woman who suffers from dementia

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.- The Osage Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who went missing overnight.

According to a press release, 84-year-old Joyce D. Leathers was last seen Monday night when she went to bed. When a caretaker went to check on her around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Leathers was missing.

She was last seen wearing blue jean capri pants and a blue pajama-type top.

Authorities say she has dementia and is on medications that she does not have with her.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Leathers, please contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.