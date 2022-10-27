OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach announced today that the city is planning to develop a $300,000,000 family resort and entertainment district.

St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development will be heading the development.

The new development will include amusement rides and attractions, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, a marina, and a boardwalk.

Construction is set to break ground in spring 2023 and the area will be open in summer 2024.

“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “We look forward to elevating the family-friendly offerings at this proven tourist destination.”



“I am pleased to announce another development in the city of Osage Beach,” said Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development. “The Oasis at Lakeport project furthers my commitment to this community and its future.”