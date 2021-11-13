Organizer hopes lantern event will help promote safety in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents gathered in the Rountree area to help promote safety in their part of town.

The Rountree Lantern event was organized after a young woman was assaulted this week. One of the organizers says all the neighbors that are coming together will hopefully help everyone living in the area feel safer.

“You want to feel safe in your own neighborhood,” said Nancy Williams, organizer of the event. “You want to feel safe in all neighborhoods in Springfield. I don’t know if it feels like we’re taking our neighborhood back but it feels like we’re all making these connections. And we’ve actually talked about doing this on a regular basis. So I think anybody that’s coming through our neighborhood and sees this kind of activity and this kind of solidarity. I hope they’ll think twice before doing something like this”

Williams says she is also helping to organize a self-defense class where people can learn how to defend themselves.