Organizations give shoes to Springfield children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Missouri organizations joining together to put new shoes on the feet of Springfield kids.

Home State Health and Shoes From the Heart were at Douglas Head Start this morning giving free shoes to kids whose families may have been affected by unforeseen circumstances.

Donnie Bonuchi is the CEO and president of Shoes From the Heart.

He says he’s just carrying on the dream of his late wife, Cindy to provide a basic need that children cannot live without.

“You can go anywhere and get clothing, anything else, Bonuchi said. “But shoes was one thing that was a lot of hand-me-downs and a lot of kids didn’t have the right sizes. A lot of kids wore with holes or duct tape in them. This is the one thing we can provide to kids that have never owned a brand new pair of shoes before in their life. And so where it’s very common for us to have new shoes, and they’ve never owned one. So, this is a really great thing for them.”

Shoes from the heart have provided more than 30,000 shoes to children in Missouri each year since 2012.