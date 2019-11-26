Organization shows people what it’s like to be put in child protective services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An organization tried to show people what it would be like to be removed from your family and put up for adoption.

Foster Adopt Connect put on the “Journey Home Tour” across town this morning.

It showcased the eye-opening stops that a child would go to if they were put into child protection services.

One of the first things is to put your belongings into a garbage back and talk to people like police officers and physicians.

Executive director Allison Gregory says this process can be scary traumatic for a child.

She says even if you can’t be a foster parent, donating items or your time can mean the difference for a child in need.