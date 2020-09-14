Organization recruiting volunteers, helping those in path of tropical storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help people in the path of Tropical Storm Sally.

“We are mobilizing additional relief supplies and workers to be ready to help,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer. “Thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Laura are still staying in emergency lodging because they can’t return home and the Red Cross is working to make sure support for them continues.”

In order to become a volunteer, an individual has to have a 14-day period and be able to work 8 to 12 hour shifts.

Three hours of virtual training for volunteers before being deployed. supervisors will be required six hours of training.

The primary tasks to be done will include:

Reception

Registration

Feeding

Dormitory

Information Collection

In disaster situations, volunteers with health care backgrounds will be needed for hands-on care.

To volunteer, go to the American Red Cross website to register.