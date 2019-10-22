Organization hosts breakfast to give tips on how to empower students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Safe and Sober is an organization, that says its mission is to empower young people.

The organization hosted at a breakfast fundraiser this morning for teachers and parents where they were given tips on how to empower students.

Last year more than 500 Missouri middle and high schools partnered with Safe and Sober to educate young people through videos.

“So the average first age of use in Missouri of alcohol is 13, so we know how important it is to start early and educate early on the dangers of underage drinking and just how the choice to stay safe and sober equips them for a better future,” Mackenzie Hernandez said, executive director of Safe and Sober.

Students are given the option to sign a card pledging that they will stay safe and sober.

to learn more about the organization, click here.