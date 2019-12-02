Organization helps Greene County families in need for the holidays

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — If you live in Greene County and need some help this holiday season, Crosslines is now taking applications.

The group is offering food and toys to families that meet income guidelines.

Crosslines will be providing toys for as many as 3,000 children this year.

Volunteers will also give out all the fixings for a holiday dinner.

Tom Faulkner, the director of Crosslines, told us Crosslines is looking for volunteers to help hand out these holiday goodies at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds later this month.

The group is also looking for donations.

“A lot of these families would not be able to have Christmas for their children if not for this program,” Faulkner said. “So to be able to be part of making Christmas for a family is very joyful for our volunteers as well.”

Senior citizens are also eligible for help this year.

If you want to apply, you’ll need to bring:

Social Security cards for every member of your family

A current piece of mail to prove you live in Greene County

You can apply for help tomorrow through Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it for a morning session, you can also apply Thursday evening, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This is all happening at the Crosslines holiday center on North Glenstone Avenue near Chestnut Expressway.