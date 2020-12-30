Oregon County woman in trouble for euthanizing several dogs

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — An unlicensed dog breeder in Oregon County is in contempt of a court order for euthanizing 21 dogs.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Marlisa McAlmond, who operates Cedar Ridge Australians, was supposed to surrender those dogs to the state.

McAlmond will spend 30 days in jail with 28 suspended upon completing community service hours.

Schmitt filed 24 criminal charges against McAlmond stating her operation was substandard and she was working with an expired license.

The criminal case is still pending.