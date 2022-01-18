Options for parents who need childcare as COVID-19 closes schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s SPARC division is opening a day camp for the rest of the week after Springfield Public Schools opted to cancel classes Wednesday through Friday. The Discovery Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield will also be open as options for parents on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pop-Up School’s Out day camp will be open Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 21., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participation in Pop-Up School’s Out is $20/Child, per day. Space is limited to 50 kids each day. Online registration is required at ParkBoard.org/SPARC.

It happens at Westport K-8 School, 415 S. Golden Ave., adjacent to Westport Park in west-central Springfield. The program is open to kids ages 5-14, regardless of their home school, according to a news release from the Park Board.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says kids will enjoy activities like group games, arts and crafts, tech time, and gym/playground time. They will be supervised by SPARC staff. Kids will be in stable groups of 25 or fewer, based on age. Kids will have to wear a face covering. Students must bring a lunch, but SPARC will provide snacks.

For more information, contact SPARC at 417-837-5737.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will be open Wednesday through Friday. and is requesting only families who are in need of free childcare register.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield tweeted out information about its openings, saying it will offer a virtual option on Friday, January 21.

According to CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards, CoxHealth is offering childcare for the hospital’s employees.

CoxHealth is augmenting day care capacity, school age up to 12, in response to sudden Covid school closures. This is for Cox staff only, call 269-6765 to reserve a spot.



This supports hospital staffing as many of our working parents must scramble for day care. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 18, 2022

Several school districts in the Ozarks announced Tuesday they are canceling classes or going virtual, citing staff shortages or excessive student absences due to COVID-19.