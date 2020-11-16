Operation Christmas Child looking for donors to help children in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Operation Christmas Child works to provide God’s love to children around the world.

Samaritan’s Purse, the non-profit which organizes Operation Christmas Child, kicks off their national week-long event beginning today and will run it through November 23. During this time, the community is being asked to donate a shoebox filled with toys for a child in need.

Each year Operation Christmas Child spreads hope to children across the world.

A mission which logistics coordinator Chris McNeal says matters now more than ever.

“Our goal this year is to pack 20,200 shoe boxes for 2020 just out of the Springfield area,” McNeal said. “Our worldwide goal is to pack 11 million shoeboxes.”

For every child who receives a box, roughly 10 people hear about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Children need to hear God loves them and God cares for them even in the midst of a pandemic.”

McNeal says this is able to happen through something as simple as a shoe box gift.

“Any shoe box will work, what we ask is that you pack your shoe box with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.”

You can pack a box for either a boy or girl age two to four, five to nine or 10 to 14 years old.

“It’s a box full of love,” McNeal said. “It’s a box that we ask you pack with prayer.”

There are five drop-off locations in Springfield that will be collecting the boxes next week.

“We will be doing a drop-off style, curbside pickup style,” McNeal said. “We’ll have people remain in their cars and volunteers will come out to greet you in your car. We’re really trying our best to keep the ministry going in the middle of a pandemic.”

McNeal says the team is working to make the drop-off process as safe as possible for both volunteers and participants. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

There is also an option to pack a box online for a child. This allows you to help the group, while never having to leave your home. To learn more about this entirely-online option, click here.