Open spots filled for Springfield’s COVID-19 vaccination event

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mass COVID-19 vaccination event happening in Springfield at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 5, has no more available appointments.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said people eligible to be vaccinated on Feb. 5 will be contacted. If you do not get contacted, you will have to wait for the next vaccination event.

This event is a part of Governor Mike Parson’s announcement of Missouri partnering with the National Guard, the Department of Health and Senior Services and local healthcare systems.

Three other facilities have waiting list people can register to be on for future vaccine oppertunities: