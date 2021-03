SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Food Harvest received a donation of 23,400 dozen eggs from local egg producer Opal Foods to help feed families facing hunger across the Ozarks.

Since Opal Foods partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest in 2008, the company has donated more than 3.8 million eggs to the food bank.

Ozarks Food Harvest says these eggs provide lots of protein for the 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults facing hunger in the Ozarks.