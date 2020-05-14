Online ordering now available to Missouri food stamp holders

Sandra Baker of Adelanto, Calif., waits for assistance as she purchases food with her Cal Etac (California Temporary Assistance) card at Stater Brothers market in Victorville, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1997. San Bernardino County is the first in California to use the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system, which will save taxpayers, grocers, and the government money as well as make it easier to monitor food stamp transactions while controlling welfare fraud. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Times, Robert Gauthier)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Department of Social Security announced that the Missouri Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants are now able to use an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase eligible foods online.

As of now, Amazon and Walmart have been approved for online ordering. The DSS will update information if any other grocery stores are added to the list.

Online purchasing will be a permanent option for SNAP benefits; however, SNAP benefits will not cover any delivery fees or other associated charges.

To order online, SNAP benefit participants need to connect directly with the online retailer.

“This new option allowing SNAP households to purchase eligible foods online will relieve some of the stress Missourians face related to COVID-19 and improve access to good nutrition,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “The turnaround time for making SNAP online purchasing a reality has been exceptional, and I thank all involved parties who worked quickly and very diligently to help Missourians who continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19.”

For more information on buying groceries online with an EBT card, participants can view the FAQs online.

The USDA approved the Department of Social Services’ extension for the Disaster Household Distribution from May 7 through June 6, 2020.