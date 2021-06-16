Online map helps Greene County residents find COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The U.K. has authorized for use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The approval of the single-dose shot comes amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections of the virus variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County residents can look at an interactive map to see the latest COVID-19 vaccination opportunities near them.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said people using the map can filter by vaccine type and clinic setting. Some settings include clinics hosted by the Health Department, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, or other community partners.

“This is a great resource for people to access vaccine close to where they live or work,” said Katie Towns, the acting director of health. “With variants circulating in our community and greatly impacting individuals who are not vaccinated, it is vital that people seek vaccine as quickly as possible. Opportunities are available daily.”

The map can be found on the Health Department’s website. Those who want to see a calendar of vaccine opportunities can find it online as well.

Questions about using the map or any vaccine event can call the Regional COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.