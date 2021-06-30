One Year Anniversary: Family still searching for suspect in 18-year-old’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search continues for a suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old boy almost a year ago.

Darrell Gott was driving near Washington Park on July 2, 2020, when he was shot. Now, his family said they are still waiting for answers.

“He’s got two little girls now, and they didn’t get to meet him,” said Danielle Hughes, the cousin of Darrell Gott. “And one of them, when I look at her, like, her smile is his and I… So it’s bittersweet because you can still see his smile. But it’s not the same.”

A $25,000 reward for information has been offered since July 4 of 2020, two days after the incident.

Danielle said the family isn’t just fighting for Darrell, but for his daughters, too.

“He never got to kiss their feet,” said Danielle. “He never got to kiss their little hands. He never got to hold them. You know he’s not going to get to do their daddy-daughter dates.”

If you have any information on Darrell Gott’s case, you can call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-8477